The Zambia Basketball Federation is looking for K1.4 Million to send the National Under-16 Boys and Girls teams to the Junior African Basketball Championship next month.

The two teams are scheduled to compete in the Junior Afrobasket in the Tunisian city of Monastir from 13 to 23 July.

Federation President Maziko Phiri said the money is for air tickets and accommodation for members of the two teams.

Phiri said the federation has engaged the Government through the Ministry of Sport on the matter.

He appealed to the corporate world and other well wishers to financially help the federation send the junior teams to Tunisia.

“We want to appeal to the public and to the corporate sector to come through for us and see how we can send these children to Tunisia,” Phiri told Radio Icengelo Sports by phone.

He added:”We need to compete in international games to grow our sport.”

The event will serve as qualifiers for next year’s FIBA under-17 World Cup finals.