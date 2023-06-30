The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced the upcoming State Visit of His Majesty, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Zambia. His Majesty is expected to arrive in the country on June 30th and will stay until July 2nd, 2023. This visit comes at the invitation of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, and is a reciprocal gesture following President Hichilema’s State Visit to Eswatini in June 2022.

During his stay, His Majesty King Mswati III and President Hichilema will engage in bilateral talks, addressing various issues of mutual interest at bilateral, regional, and international levels. These discussions aim to strengthen the historical and warm bilateral relations between Zambia and Eswatini, which are built on shared values and friendship.

The highlight of the State Visit will be the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations. These agreements will cover key sectors such as Trade, Investment, Defence and Security, Energy, Agriculture, Arts and Culture, and Forestry.

On July 1st, 2023, King Mswati III will travel to Ndola, where he will be the esteemed Guest of Honour at the 57th Zambia International Trade Fair. This event underscores the significance of trade and economic collaboration between Zambia and Eswatini, and highlights the importance of partnerships in accelerating trade and investment among African nations.

The Kingdom of Eswatini has proven to be a valuable partner for Zambia in various fields, including Tourism, Culture, Trade, and Agriculture. The visit by His Majesty King Mswati III presents an excellent opportunity for Zambia to further consolidate its partnership with Eswatini, fostering pragmatic cooperation to achieve common development aspirations.

His Majesty’s visit will conclude on July 2nd, 2023, after a tour of the Lusaka South Multifacility Economic Zone. This visit to the economic zone will provide King Mswati III with insights into Zambia’s economic potential and investment opportunities, further reinforcing the ties between the two nations.