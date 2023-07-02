President Hakainde Hichilema has observed that Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) continue to play a pivotal role in the economic development of the country.

The President said this during the presidential luncheon held in honour of visiting King Mswati lll of Eswatini at Mukuba hotel.

“SME’s continue to play an important role in the economic development of our country,” he said.

The President has further identified Tourism as one sector that the two countries Zambia and Eswatini can take advantage of, by combining their marketing cost in tourism.

And King Mswati has expressed happiness that the Kingdom of Eswatini has participated in the 57th edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF).

King Mswati said participation in the ZITF by Eswatini will enable Zambia and Eswatini to understand each other and thereby be able to trade effectively.

“A show like this one enables us to understand each other well and also understand our different produce and thereby help us to trade effectively,” he said.

Earlier in the afternoon the two Heads of States toured selected stands in the trade fair grounds.

This year’s international trade fair is being commemorated under the theme stimulating economic development through partnership trade and investment.