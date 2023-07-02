A man in his youth only identified as Chilekwe has been beaten to death in Mulashi Village in Chief Nkole Mfumu’s area in Kasama in a fight that ensued after he was found stealing tomatoes.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Gloria Mulele has confirmed the incident.

Ms Mulele said police have since arrested Bernard Chileshe 24, for murder in connection with the beating to death of Chilekwe.

She said sticks and kicks were alleged to have been used in the fracas.

Ms Mulele said the brief facts of the matter are that Chileshe on Thursday around 21:00 hours went to provide security in his tomato field.

She said while in the field, he saw three youths getting in the field and started harvesting tomatoes and approached them.

Ms Mulele said when he approached them, they cooperated and agreed to go to the nearest house.

The commanding officer said it was while they were going that the deceased hit the accused with the radio and a fight ensued between Chileshe and the three young men who were stealing the tomatoes.

She said it was during the process of fighting that the deceased fell down and became unconscious while the other two managed to escape.

Ms Mulele said the accused reported the incident to some people who later accompanied him to check but found the deceased lifeless.

She said the matter was later reported to police who have since detained Chileshe in custody.