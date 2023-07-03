The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board has announced the issuance of forty-four (44) licences to successful applicants for radio and television services in Zambia.

In September 2022, the IBA advertised available frequencies and broadcasting spaces. However, the licensing process was subsequently canceled for various reasons. In April 2023, a fresh call for applications was made in accordance with Section 20 (1) of the IBA (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010.

After the April 2023 advertisement, the IBA granted thirty-two (32) radio licences and twelve (12) television licences from a total of one hundred and thirty-seven (137) applications received.

Among the advertised frequencies, fifty-four (54) were for radio, and thirteen (13) spaces were available for television. However, no submissions were received for sixteen (16) of the advertised areas, including fifteen (15) radio frequencies and one (1) television space.

The distribution of the granted licences is as follows: Lusaka – 10, Copperbelt – 7, Western – 6, Central – 6, Luapula – 4, North-western – 3, Muchinga – 3, Eastern – 2, Northern – 2, and Southern – 1. It is worth noting that only one frequency was advertised in Southern Province, which currently hosts twenty-two (22) broadcasting stations.

The IBA has started sending out letters to the successful applicants. A comprehensive list of the successful applicants will be published in the Zambia Daily Mail, Times of Zambia, and News Diggers next week.

The Authority expresses its gratitude to all those who submitted their applications to provide broadcasting services in Zambia.

Issued by:

Chikosola Chuula

Board Chairperson – Independent Broadcasting Authority