Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao has called for the promotion of inclusive development.

Mr Mbao said this is important in helping to accelerate rural development.

He said this can be realized through the many facilities which the government has started rolling out to the citizens in both urban and rural communities.

The Provincial Minister said this is evident with the decentralization agenda where the grassroots are actively participating in determining their own developments through the constituency development fund (CDF).

“We should have every reason to be grateful to the new dawn administration for initiating such a game changing scheme whose main thrust is to foster rural development and share the national cake equitably,” he said.

Mr Mbao said this in a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape at the official opening of the Northern Province Agriculture, Tourism and Investment show in Kasama.

And Kasama Mayor, Theresa Kolala said the full realization of agriculture, tourism and investment show, has the potential to create jobs, strengthens the local economy.

Ms Kolala added that the show also has the power to contribute to local infrastructure development and can help to conserve the natural environment, cultural assets, boosts the revenue of the local authority among others.

She stated that the province should endeavour to tap into the inclusive economic transformation.

“As Northern Province, we have great potential for tourism, as we host major tourism attractions and the upgrading Kasama airport will not only open up Kasama but for the entire northern province,” she said,

Meanwhile, Northern Provincial Show Society Chairperson Peter Chileshe pledged that his society’s commitment to working with the government in developing the province.

Mr Chileshe explained that that the province has continued to record an increase in crop production.

He, however, noted that despite the positives recorded, the province has challenges of lack of mechanization and poor quality of fingerlings is hindering the growth of the aquaculture sector.

Mr Chilesha has since appealed to government to consider including the provision of farming equipment to cooperatives using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).