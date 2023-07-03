Six people have tragically lost their lives in a devastating rail traffic accident that occurred in Mpika. The incident involved a TAZARA passenger train colliding with a Likili Public Service Bus.

According to Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, the deceased include the bus driver. Presently, 58 casualties are receiving treatment at Mpika’s Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital, consisting of three from the train’s crew and 55 bus passengers.

The heart-wrenching accident took place around 13:00 hours at the Kabuka Railway crossing point. The Likili Bus, en route to Kasama, collided with the train bound for Nakonde.

Initial investigations have revealed that the Likili Bus driver disregarded warnings from the train, attempting to beat it at the rail crossing point, resulting in the tragic collision.

In the wake of this devastating incident, Mpika Member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga has expressed his condolences to the affected individuals and their families. In a statement, he called on Zambians to unite as a community and offer support and solidarity to those impacted by this tragedy.