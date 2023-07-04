Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao has expressed happiness with the works done on the construction and rehabilitation of rural health posts in Mpulungu.

Mr Mbao who is also Mpulungu Member of Parliament said it is gratifying that the projects which are being implemented under the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are progressing well.

Mr Mbao who visited some sites said the local contractors have also taken up the responsibility to work on the projects.

He observed that the implementation of fish ban on the lake has seen many people turning to doing other businesses such as making desks and constructions using the CDF.

Mr Mbao also thanked the Government for making it possible for the local authority to approve projects.

The Minister said this has helped the district to embark on more projects as projects are being approved quickly without delay.

He has since encouraged people to support the Government by ensuring that whenever they are offered a contract, they put in their best and deliver quality work.

Mr Mbao said this when he inspected the CDF projects in the area.

And Mpulungu District Health Director Fredrick Mwila thanked the local authority for helping to bring health services closer to people.

Dr Mwila disclosed that it has been difficult for the department to offer services to people especially in rural communities.

He said the completion of the facilities will therefore help to caution the challenges people face in accessing services.

He added that the rehabilitation of the Kasakalawe and the completion of the Sondwa rural health posts will help to offer quality health services closer to the public.

And Mpulungu Town Council acting Director of Works Diamond Ndonji said the council chose to work on the Sondwa rural health posts because of the large population of the people in the community.

He said the works on Kasakalawe and Sondwa rural health posts are nearing completion and the facilities will be handed over to the department of health soon.

Mr. Ndonji said major works have been done with only minor works such as finishing up the water reticulation system and sanitation facilities remaining.