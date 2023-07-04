In a daring incident that unfolded in the early hours of July 4, 2023, police in Lusaka successfully apprehended six out of the 15 suspected criminals involved in a robbery at Kingsland City, located in the Ibex Hill area. The audacious thieves, armed with machetes and other offensive weapons, targeted scaffolds and armored cables, causing panic and chaos among the residents.

According to reports, the security guards on duty at the premises noticed the suspicious activity and swiftly alerted the Ibex Police Station before bravely confronting the criminals. However, the odds quickly turned against the guards as they were overpowered by the determined assailants. The criminals resorted to tying up the security guards and inflicting injuries on their hands using sharp instruments.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and engaged in a high-stakes pursuit of the fleeing suspects. Their efforts bore fruit as they managed to capture six of the perpetrators and successfully recovered stolen goods worth an estimated K88,000. Additionally, a Mitsubishi Canter, bearing registration number ABD 5153 and used to transport the stolen property, was impounded.

The injured security guards were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention, where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. Authorities remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice and have launched a wide-scale manhunt for the remaining nine suspects who are still at large.

Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, provided an update on the situation, stating, “We are determined to bring all the culprits involved in this heinous act to justice. The swift response by our officers led to the successful apprehension of six suspects, and we are actively pursuing leads to track down the others. We assure the public that we will not rest until all those responsible are brought to book.”

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures and vigilance among residents. The police investigation into the case is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information related to the crime or the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The foiled robbery in Ibex Hill serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by criminal elements and the commendable efforts of law enforcement in safeguarding the community. As investigations continue and the manhunt intensifies, residents are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police to ensure the swift resolution of this disturbing incident.

This incident once again highlights the dedication and bravery of the police force in combating crime and protecting the well-being of citizens. The Lusaka community can take solace in the fact that the authorities are resolute in their pursuit of justice, sending a strong message that criminal activities will not be tolerated.

As the investigation unfolds, the public eagerly awaits further developments and remains hopeful that all perpetrators will be apprehended swiftly, ensuring that justice is served for the victims and the community at large.