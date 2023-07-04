Mufulira Mayor Tanaeli Kamanga has hailed the recent promotion of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers back to the FAZ Super Division.

Kamanga said Mufulira Council was delighted by the promotion of Wanderers to the top league.

“The promotion of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers is something that has been welcomed by everyone in Mufulira,” Kamanga said.

He said Mighty’s promotion will bring economic gain to Mufulira Town as big teams come to play league matches.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports in Mufulira, Kamanga called for more support for Wanderers.

“We are delighted. There is all joy when it comes to sport.We are going to support the team.”

He added:”With Mufulira Wanderers coming to back to the Super Division even the economy of the city will change.

“We want to see Mighty bring back that lost glory,” Kamanga concluded.

Wanderers have won the Super Division title nine times.