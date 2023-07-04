“President Biden Stresses Strong US-Zambia Relations and Commitment to Democracy, Pledges Collaboration on Shared Objectives”

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON D.C., 4th July 2023

His Excellency Mr. Chibamba F. Kanyama has presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Joseph Biden Jr., President of the United States of America formally accrediting him as Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the United States.

During the ceremony at the White House in Washington D.C. to accept his Letter of Credence, President Biden said the United States and Zambia have enjoyed decades of friendship, and relations between the two countries are stronger than ever.

President Biden said the U.S. looks forward to deepening partnerships on many shared objectives in Zambia, the African Continent and around the world.

He said the U.S. and Zambia share an unshakeable commitment to the centrality of democracy and the responsibilities it entails.

“Our two countries share an unshakeable commitment to the centrality of democracy and the responsibilities it entails. We know protecting this cherished tradition requires tireless reflection and self-improvement. We also know particular attention must be paid to the aspirations of our youngest citizens, who demand and deserve an accountable, responsive, and just administration,” President Biden said.

“We look forward to working with you and the Government of Zambia to prove democracies can deliver meaningful, inclusive growth to empower a health, prosperous future.”

President Biden said the U.S. see openings to collaborate across a range of issues including strengthening governance, ensuring regional peace and security, and enhancing food and energy security.

“I applaud Zambia’s reform efforts and I welcome opportunities to deepen our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We see openings to collaborate across a range of issues including strengthening governance, ensuring regional peace and security, and enhancing food and energy security. I welcome your ideas for how we can strengthen our partnership to advance our shared objectives and confront our common challenges,” said President Biden.

And Mr. Kanyama stated that President Hakainde Hichilema looks forward to maintaining close bilateral relations based on mutual values and shared interests.

Mr. Kanyama said the Government of the Republic of Zambia greatly appreciates the assistance that the U.S. Government offers through USAID and the President Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) programs focused on areas such as Agriculture, Economic growth and Health.

“Over the past twenty years, nearly Six Billion U.S. Dollars has been committed to Zambia with a huge impact on improvements in health care. It is worth noting that last year PEPFAR commemorated twenty years of providing support to the global effort to end the HIV pandemic. Through the work of PEPFAR, Zambia has exceeded UNAIDS HIV targets in treatment and viral suppression through close collaboration with the Zambian government and other parties,” Mr. Kanyama said.

He said the people and the government of Zambia also appreciate the benefits accrued from the work of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in lusaka which initially focused on business reforms and improving water supply and sanitation.

Mr. Kanyama said the new Millennium Challenge support will be directed at infrastructure development, policy reforms and agri-business developments.

