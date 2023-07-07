A mobile money agent in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has been attacked and robbed of K250, 000 by unknown people who were armed with a pistol.

Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer, Kaunda Mubanga said the incident happened on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 around 07:00 hours in Katozi Village as the victim was on his way for work.

Mr Mubanga who confirmed the incident that the thieves went away with K250,000 cash money, four phones and a laptop bag belonging to Simon Halaba.

“I would like to confirm that Halaba was robbed of money amounting to K250, 000 , Samsung phone black in colour, valued at K1,800, three itel phones all valued at K450 and a small laptop bag valued at K200,” he said.

He stated that Halaba was attacked near a stream on his way for work by perpetrators who emerged from the bush wearing masks.

Mr Mubanga further said the assailants were armed with a pistol which was pointed at him to surrender the bag and an iron bar was used to hit his head.

He added that the victim sustained a deep cut on his head which made him fall on the ground and became powerless.

Mr Mubanga pointed out that the criminals then threw him into the stream and later ran away with the items adding that Halaba only managed to get help after he gained consciousness.

“When he gained consciousness, he managed to get out of the stream and people who were passing by helped to take him to the Police where a formal complaint was made,” he said.

He said the victim has since received medical treatment while further investigations into the matter have been launched.