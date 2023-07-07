Valley view University in Ghana has bestowed an Honorary doctorate upon President Hakainde Hichilema in recognition of his leadership in the fight against corruption, robust economic reforms, being a role model across Africa and, spearheading a comprehensive economic agenda.

In accepting the honour, President Hichilema emphasized on education being the best equalizer in life, the importance of investing in education for children irrespective of their backgrounds and, the need to diversify the education system in Africa to enable citizens develop their own economies.

President Hichilema remains greatly humbled by the recognition and honour bestowed upon him and through him, the people of Zambia as their number one servant.

The President is highly appreciative and accepts the honour bestowed upon him but emphasizes his title remains Mr. President.

“We accept and cherish the honour but the official title remains MR PRESIDENT.”

President Hakainde Hichilema stated.

Thabo Kawana

Director Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media.