President Hakainde Hichilema has been conferred with a honorary degree of Doctorate of humane letters by the Valley View University of Ghana.

The prestigious award acknowledges President Hichilema’ exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to democratic values and remarkable contribution to the social economic development of Zambia.

Announcing the honorary award, Valley View University chancellor, Robert Osei- Bonsu acknowledged Dr Hichilema’ political journey and his ability to connect and understand people’s challenges to improve their challenges.

Prof. Osei-Bonsu observed President Hichilema’ determination to ensure initiatives set transform the country.

He noted that Dr Hichilema’s vision to transform the country has further earned him regional and global recognition.

However, President Hichilema and his Ghanaian counterpartAkufo-Addo have agreed to strengthen commercial relations between the private sector and government entities in the two countries.

This will be done through the creation of an enabling environment that will enhance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The two leaders have since directed relevant government entities to create an enabling environment for private sector engagement to facilitate commercial transactions.

This was revealed during bilateral talks held between the two Heads of State at Jubilee house in Ghana today.

Delivering a joint communique, on behalf of the two leaders, Ghanaian Secretary to the President, Nana Asante indicated that the commitment is line with the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) that was held in April last year.

The two Heads of State discussed the need to enhance trade and investment between the two countries within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area which has commenced trading.

The two leaders have since signed a range of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in various sectors to deepen the ties for mutual benefit.

Among the MoUs signed include those in mining, tourism, technology, youth and skills development and prevention of illicit consumption and trafficking of narcotic drugs.

President Hichilema and his counterpart also reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to cooperate at the levels of the African Union, the Commonwealth, and the United Nations and to deepen the shared values of democracy, good governance and respect for human rights.

And Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo also congratulated Mr Hichilema for being elected as the Chairman of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).