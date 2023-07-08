Copper Queens, team has come out on top against a second-ranked opponent Germany.

Germany hosted the Copper Queens at the Portpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Stadium.

Against all odds, the Copper Queens came into this match with a record of 1 loss and 1 draw from their previous two friendlies.

Second-ranked, Germany started a match strong, creating better chances but Copper Queens Goalkeeper Catherine Musonda made sure she kept a clean in the first 45 minutes.

Barbara Banda put Zambia ahead early in the second half with a fantastic finish.

Rachael Kudananji silenced the home crowd with the second goal in the 54th minute of the encounter before Lean Schuller pull one back for Germany in the 90th minute.

An additional 10th minute was added to the game and Alexander Popp equalised for Germany in the 93rd minute.

But Banda made the most of a poor throw-in from Klara Bühl when she raced clear and let fly with a chip over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms from about 20 meters for the winner.