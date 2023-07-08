Special Assistant and Advisor to the President for Economic, Investment and Development Affairs, Jito Kayumba has handed over five customised wheelchairs valued at over K25, 000 to children living with disabilities at Disacare Wheelchairs Centre.

Speaking during the handover ceremony today in Lusaka, Mr Kayumba says the locally made wheelchairs will assist with the mobility of children living with cerebral palsy.

Mr Kayumba noted the need to include people living with disabilities in various economic activities so that they contribute to national development.

“Making provision for the children to move easily will help them to participate in various social activities which in turn contribute to economic development of the country,” he said.

And Disacare Wheelchair Centre Board Chairperson, Lucy Kasanga appealed to government to help change the face of the centre by turning it into an entrepreneurship training centre for people living with disabilities.

Ms Kasanga said the centre has capacity to provide training to other people especially those living with disabilities to make customized wheelchairs for people with disabilities.

“Our plan is to see locally made motorized wheelchairs and more locally produced wheelchairs made by our own people. More support from the government and various stakeholders is welcome,” she said.

Speaking at the same event Human Rights Commissioner, Christine Chama expressed gratitude for the donation as it will help children living with Cerebral Palsy to participate in daily activities.

Ms Chama also urged the general public to include people living with disabilities in all social activities as they are part of society.