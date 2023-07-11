Football fans have expressed confidence that Zambia will qualify to the next round of the COSAFA Cup after bouncing back to winning ways at the ongoing COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa.

Zambia beat Comoros 2 goals to 1 to return back to winning ways and record their first win after losing to Malawi in the opening fixture of the tournament

A great 51st minute strike from Power Dynamos midfielder Frederick Mulambia and a 73rd minute goal scored by Red Arrows striker Albert Kangwanda was enough to claim the victory despite a 67th minute consolation scored by Affane Djambae after a defensive mishap.

The match was not short of drama with Bakri Youssouf being sent off for a second bookable offence after 77 minutes.

Zambia Sports Fans Association is pleased with the result and expectant of victory when Zambia faces Seychelles tomorrow July 11, 2023.

Association Patron Peter Makembo has tipped Zambia to defend their title.

Makembo praised the team for showing character saying the way Zambia played is an indication that they can go far in the tournament.

Zambia needs to beat Seychelles in their next game on Tuesday to guarantee qualification to the next round.