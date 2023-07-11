Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has directed local authorities in the province to pay contractors handling Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects on time.

Mr. Matambo noted that once the contractors are paid on time they will be able to complete the projects within the stipulated period.

The Minster said this when he toured a number of CDF funded projects in Chifubu constituency.

He said the central government has already released the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and that all the local authority management need to ensure that the money is paid to contractors who are available to deliver quality works.

Mr Matambo was impressed with all the projects being undertaken in Chifubu constituency adding that the contractors were constructing projects that will stand the taste of time.

He has called on other constituencies to emulate what Chifubu Constituency.

The Minister explained that President Hakainde Hichilema thought it wise to increase (CDF) to cater for various projects in all the 156 constituencies.

He has urged the people of Chifubu to safeguard the new facilities that are being put up and not allow vandalism.

And Chifubu Constituency Member of Parliament Lloyd Lubosha said most of the projects that started early February this year using the 2022 CDF and will soon be commissioned.

Mr. Lubosha said all the projects such as the health Posts, Police post and the construction of a Court were all done based on the people’s request.

He has thanked President Hichilema for increasing the CDF as most of the people are now able to benefit from empowerment loan, skills and development projects.