North Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu says 67,973 farmers will benefit under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for 2023/2024 farming season

Mr Lihefu said government is working towards ensuring that inputs are delivered to the farmers in the province on time.

He said about 100 metric tonnes of Compound D fertilizer has already been delivered to Solwezi and Kalumbila districts.

“This year’s farming season will be one of its kind as government is determined to deliver farming inputs early to our farmers,” he said.

Speaking at the 2023 Provincial Agricultural and Commercial show in Solwezi district, Mr Lihefu said the Food Reserve Agency(FRA) is also expected to purchase 40,000 metric tonnes of white maize during the 2023 crop marketing season.

Mr Lihefu said FRA is operating 117 satellite depots in North-Western Province and so far the Agency has purchased 1,000 metric tonnes of white maize.

“Let me also assure the soya beans farmers that arrangements to purchase soya beans are underway. Payments to our able farmers who supplied maize to the FRA is expected to commence soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, FRA Public Relations Coordinator, John Chipandwe said 468 people have been employed to work in the 117 satellite depots in North-Western Province.

He added that the Agency is already buying white maize and paddy rice from farmers in Solwezi District and the entire country.

“As at July 6, 2023, the Agency had purchased over 500 metric tonnes of Grade A white maize from farmers in North-Western Province,” he said.

Mr Chipandwe has further encouraged farmers to clean their crops from their homes before they deliver to the depots to shorten the receiving and screening process at the depot.