Once upon a time in the land of Zambia, a champion of democracy and good governance emerged defeating President Lungu who has been in the spotlight lately. His name was President Hakainde Hichilema, and he vowed to fight against corruption wherever it reared its ugly head. Hasn’t he done wonders already exposing the ECL Family riches.

But as the people began to wonder about President Hichilema’s worth and assets, they discovered a peculiar silence. It seemed that he was avoiding the very thing he championed – declaring his assets. The whispers started, and the people couldn’t help but wonder why.

Could it be that President Hichilema, in his intelligence, was avoiding the revealing of his assets? After all, his private residence, Community House, had suddenly become his official residence. Rumors circulated that state funds were used to make it suitable and habitable for a sitting President.

The citizens raised their eyebrows in suspicion. Was the President shunning accountability questions by withholding his assets? They knew that once the declarations were made public, the murmurs would turn into a deafening roar. The citizens couldn’t help but wonder if their hard-earned money was being used to increase the value of his private residence.

You see, the requirement for leaders to declare their assets and liabilities is not just a bureaucratic exercise. It serves a higher purpose – promoting transparency and accountability in governance. But here, it seemed, was a President who danced around the very principles he claimed to uphold.

First and foremost, asset declarations are meant to prevent corruption. By laying bare their financial standing before assuming office, leaders are discouraged from seeking illicit enrichment or using public resources for personal gain. It’s a way to keep them in check, to ensure they are held accountable for their financial decisions and actions.

But what about conflicts of interest? Asset declaration helps identify any potential conflicts between a leader’s wealth and their official duties. It’s a handy tool to see if decisions are influenced by personal financial interests, making sure that favoritism and biased decision-making are kept at bay.

Beyond that, asset declarations help build trust with the public. When leaders disclose their assets, it demonstrates a commitment to transparency and integrity. It shows that they are willing to be held accountable for their financial actions, instilling confidence among the citizenry.

Regular declarations also allow the verification of wealth accumulation. By comparing successive disclosures, any suspicious or unexplained wealth can be flagged. This helps in the fight against illicit enrichment and corruption, making sure that no one gets away with ill-gotten gains.

Lastly, asset declaration strengthens democracy. It empowers citizens to assess leaders’ compliance with the law, their ethical standards, and their ability to manage public funds responsibly. In knowing their leaders’ financial information, voters can make informed choices during elections, ensuring that only those fit for the job are entrusted with power.