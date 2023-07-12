Zambia Womens National Soccer Team Skipper and Shanghai Sheng lei striker Barbra Banda will lead the Copper Queen’s 23-member squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after world football governing body FIFA confirmed the squad lists for the tournament.

World Football governing body, FIFA has confirmed Banda and 22 other Copper Queens players as part of 736 players to represent their nations in Australia and New Zealand.

Zambia will begin her World Cup campaign on the 22nd July against Japan before facing Spain on 26th July and battle it out with Costa Rica on 1st August to conclude their group stage.

FIFA has also announced that 736 players from 32 countries will converge in the southern hemisphere for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, each with the dream of lifting the iconic trophy at Stadium Australia.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 20 July with New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

The action will continue in Australia on the same day, with Australia facing Women’s World Cup debutantes Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia.

In goal, the Copper Queens have Catherine Musonda (Tomiris-Turan-Kazakhstan), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), and Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Sport-Turkey).

The Copper Queens defense has Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa, (both Green Buffaloes), Esther Banda (BUSA), Judith Soko (YASA), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

Zambia’s midfield will be marshalled by Ireen Lungu, Hellen Chanda (both BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Mary Wilombe, Susan Banda (both Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

Talismanic striker Barbara Banda will be joined by Xiomara Mapepa (Elite Ladies), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Grace Chanda, and Rachael Kundananji (both Madrid CFF-Spain).

