Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema Praised for Commitment to Africa’s Development by African Union Commission Chairperson

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – In a recent press statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, commended President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia for his selfless dedication to uplifting not only Zambia’s economic standards but also those of the entire African continent. The remarks were made during the reception of the Letters of Credence from Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Her Excellency Rose Sakala.

Chairperson Mahamat specifically lauded President Hichilema’s speech at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris, where the Zambian leader offered hope to many African countries grappling with debt challenges. The AUC Chairperson expressed satisfaction with the regular communication between himself and President Hichilema, particularly on key continental priorities such as the integration of Africa.

Additionally, Chairperson Mahamat extended his gratitude to President Hichilema for hosting the fourth Mid-Year Coordinating Meeting in July of the previous year at the Kenneth Kaunda Wing of Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka. The AUC Chairperson emphasized that Zambia’s historical contributions to Africa’s liberation struggle must not be overlooked.

Ambassador Rose Sakala, in turn, reiterated Zambia’s commitment to actively participate in programs and projects aimed at propelling Africa’s development for the benefit of its citizens. She highlighted President Hichilema’s firm belief in continental integration initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the country’s efforts to forge bilateral partnerships to capitalize on regional value chains. Notably, Ambassador Sakala mentioned the joint venture between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the manufacturing of electric car batteries as a prime example of this approach.

Furthermore, Ambassador Sakala reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to playing an active role in the work of the African Union. The country is set to host several AU agencies, including the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSSOC) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Southern Regional Coordination Centre. She also emphasized that Zambia’s state-of-the-art conference facilities and supporting infrastructure make it an ideal host for AU conferences and meetings.

Ambassador Sakala concluded by applauding the African Union’s efforts in promoting peace and security on the continent, emphasizing the importance of upholding the values established by the founding fathers of the African Union.

For further information, contact:

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza First Secretary-Press/Tourism Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa Ethiopia

Issued on behalf of the Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia