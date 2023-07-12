President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed sadness at the death of chief inspector, Evans Same, a Zambia police officer deployed to the SADC mission in Mozambique.

The head of state has described the death of chief inspector Siame as a tragic loss to the nation.

The President has since conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of government and the people of Zambia to the family of the deceased.

Chief Inspector Siame died in a road traffic accident on July 8, 2023 in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

He was among four other police officers deployed to SAMIM to support the transition from the Rapid Deployment Force to the Multidimensional Force.

This is according to a statement released to ZANIS by State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka.