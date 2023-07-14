The Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) will next week reach out to eight concurrent outreaches in six provinces to provide quality health care service.

ZFDS Chief Executive Officer George Nguni said the service is targeting to offer medical services to over 12,000 patients in Luapula, Northern, Southern, North western, Western and Central provinces.

“We have an operation to restore rural health and for that we set a target of reaching out to 100,000 patients, we are way above 60 percent for this current cycle we have increased from last month’s 6 outreaches to 8 out reaches, “he said.

ZANIS reports that Mr Nguni announced that the Service has worked on the old aircraft that was grounded since 2017.

“We are here to announce that the aircraft is finally operating and it has been tested in the area but await for minor conclusions for it to be fully functional” Mr Nguni said

He added that with the two aircrafts, ZFDS has increased capacity to manage at the call center ensuring timely transportation of patients

He said the call center will be available for people who are in need of ZFDS services.

Meanwhile, Mr Nguni said the flying Doctor’s Service employees have also made donations of second-hand clothes and have contributed funds to purchase extra clothes and bedding that will be given to the vulnerable in rural areas.

And ZFDS Senior Medical Officer Chisanga Puta said whilst the medical personnel are providing services they noted that some families have no proper clothing that is why the team decided to give to the vulnerable people once they travel to the remote area.

And ZDFS Director legal corporate affairs Luyando Shimalukwe has called on other Stakeholders who would like to make a donation to the vulnerable in the outreach areas to partner with the Zambia flying Doctors Service to make the country a better place.