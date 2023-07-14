A 32 year old man of Luwingu district caused laughter in the Luwingu Magistrate Court after he denied defiling an imbecile saying she was his loving girlfriend.
This is in a matter in which Bernard Chanda 32 of Coop Village in Luwingu is charged for defiling an imbecile contrary to section 139 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
This is after Chanda appeared before Luwingu Magistrate, Maybin Kapaya.
Facts before the court are that on 23rd June, 2023 Chanda was caught having sexual intercourse with an imbecile in un finished building in coop village in Chief Chipalo’s area.
When the matter came up for plea, Chanda denied the charge saying the alleged imbecile was his girlfriend and that he loves her so much.
Chanda denied the charge after it was read to him saying the complainant was his girlfriend and he has had carnal knowledge with her three times.
He further explained that he did not know that the girl he had sexual intercourse with was an imbecile.
And a medical doctor, Dr. Chiko Lushiku who testified in the same defilement case said it was very difficult to get the samples from the girl because she was doing her menstruation at the time.
Dr. Lushiku, however, said the girl was diagnosed and found with syphilis.
It is at this point when he requested the Police to bring the suspect to the hospital so that he can be tested and after the medical examination, the accused was also found with the same disease.
Dr. Lushiku said it was difficult for him to ascertain whether she was defiled because the victim was doing her menstruation which took place after the sexual intercourse.
After the prosecution brought different witnesses, the matter was adjourned to 26th July 2023 for sentencing.
You will never find cases like this involving gays. All rapists and abusers you read about involve heterosexual and not gays. I understand why the late president kaunda at some point considered introducing LGBT rights. Gays are more well behaved than heterosexuals
Can we change some of these laws? We cannot be using imbecile in this day and age. Perhaps saying mentally challenged is better here.
Additionally,this case may raise questions on whether mentally challenged people ought to have sex or not.
From the facts given above, it seems the man may walk have walked to freedom if he kept silent, he has made things worse for himself by admitting the offence when the prosecution witness appear to have failed to build a case beyond reasonable doubt.
