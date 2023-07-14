A 31 year old man in Lundazi District in Eastern Province has died after drowning in Lundazi River.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, has confirmed in an interview in Lundazi.

Mr Liywalii identified the deceased as Kenao Manzi of Sacha Village in Chief Mphamba’s area.

The Eastern Police Chief said the incident happened on July 12th around 19:00 hours at Mphamba Bridge along Lundazi Chitungulu road on his way home from a drinking spree at Lundazi business Centre.

He said the incident happened when the victim was obstructed by the flush lights of the oncoming vehicle and in the process, he lost vision and fell into the river.

Mr. Liywalii said police with help of officers from the fire brigade rushed to the scene after receiving a report from Lackson Manzi, the father of the deceased.

The Police Commanding Officer disclosed that the body of the deceased had since been retrieved and deposited in Lundazi District Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.

Mr Liywalii said postmortem was not done following a request from the deceased family members who were convinced that no foul play was involved after conducting an inspection on the body.