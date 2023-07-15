President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday met Catholics Bishops at State House.
President Hichilema engaged the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), led by Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama and President of the ZCCB.
His Grace Archbishop Chama was accompanied by the Right Rev. Charles Kasonde, Bishop of Solwezi, who also serves as the Vice President of the ZCCB.
Also present were Most Rev. Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka, Rt Rev. Bishop Evans Chinyemba, Bishop of Mongu, and Rt Rev. George C. Z. Lungu, Bishop of Chipata.
According to President Hichilema, the meeting was conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, characterized by love, mutual respect, and a spirit of brotherly dialogue.
In his Facebook posting, President Hichilema expressed happiness at the outcome of the meeting in which both parties agreed to maintain ongoing engagement in the future.
Mixing politics with religion is why we Africans cannot be taken seriously. The church doesn’t vote, its the people you should be more worried about
1. Historically, in most nations, the reason why politicians have often intimidated priests and church leaders not to get involved in national matters per se – is because church leaders often speak for the poor, which politicians forget when they taste power. For instance, Mother Theresa left her country Macedonia at 18yrs to go and live in Calcutta/ India where she did so much good for orphans and all over the world. She raised millions from all over the world and chose to live an extremely simple life in Calcutta. However, politically powerful people loathed and hated her. They hated her because she embarrassed them for failing the poor, while politicians bankrupted and plundered nations for personal gains. HH had no choice but humble himself before these priests.
2. Politics comes from the Greek word Politika. It means affairs of the city, which means a set of activities that are used to make decisions in groups, society or cities. HH swore on the Bible when he became president. We use the Bible in courts to swear to the truth. You cannot separate *politics from *religion. The bigger part of religion is that politics is embedded in religion in all holy books. They are two sides of the same coin. The only drawback is that people use politics to get power, forget their duties and abuse power to steal and destroy another human being