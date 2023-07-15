President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday met Catholics Bishops at State House.

President Hichilema engaged the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), led by Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama and President of the ZCCB.

His Grace Archbishop Chama was accompanied by the Right Rev. Charles Kasonde, Bishop of Solwezi, who also serves as the Vice President of the ZCCB.

Also present were Most Rev. Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka, Rt Rev. Bishop Evans Chinyemba, Bishop of Mongu, and Rt Rev. George C. Z. Lungu, Bishop of Chipata.

According to President Hichilema, the meeting was conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, characterized by love, mutual respect, and a spirit of brotherly dialogue.

In his Facebook posting, President Hichilema expressed happiness at the outcome of the meeting in which both parties agreed to maintain ongoing engagement in the future.