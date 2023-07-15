Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone is wary of Lesotho ahead of Sunday’s COSAFA Cup final at King Zwelithini Stadium in South Africa.

Sichone, who is heading the Zambia bench at the regional championship, is predicting a tough COSAFA Cup final against Lesotho.

Champions Zambia reached the COSAFA Cup final on Friday evening after beating South Africa 2-1 in the semifinals as Lesotho eliminated Malawi on penalties at the same stage.

Sichone said Lesotho have experience and consistency in their team.

“The pressure is always there but as a coach you need to help players soak the pressure . We are playing an experienced team. Playing Lesotho won’t be an easy game,” Sichone said.

He, however, expressed confidence that Zambia would triumph over Lesotho.

“I have seen the strongest points of Lesotho. They have old and experienced players. We can work on the speed and put up a good final,” Sichone said.

The COSAFA Cup final is scheduled to kick off at 18h00.