Shepolopolo Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji is upbeat ahead of the opening match at the FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The World Cup kicks off on Wednesday when New Zealand tackle Norway in Group A.

Zambia opens the World Cup campaign with a Group C match against Japan on Saturday.

World Cup debutants Zambia will also face Spain and Costa Rica in Group C.

Speaking to FAZ Media in New Zealand, Kundananji declared Zambia ready to face Japan.

“I can say we are ready for the match. We have worked on our mistakes made in our previous matches,” she said.

“We want to do new things in our first game as we proceed to the next games.”

Kundananji said Zambia is going for the top prize at the global event.

“As a team we have targeted the cup because when you go for the tournament you can’t just target to win matches but to win the cup and take it back home,” she said.