Police in Mtendere Compound of Lusaka are investigating a Sudden Death case where a 43 -year- old man of Mtendere Compound was found dead inside a bus.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident to the in Lusaka today.

Mr Hamoonga identified the deceased as Maxwell Jere who was found dead in a Hino bus registration number BBC 3032 and fleet number LSK 4080.

Mr Hamoonga said brief facts of the matter are that the driver of the Hino bus identified as Vincent Kamuchanga, 40, of house number C514 Mtendere compound, discovered that the brakes of the bus were worn out and he informed the owner who advised him to take it to a mechanic within Mtendere compound so that they can be replaced.

Mr Hamoonga said that unfortunately, spare brake pads were not available, so the driver and the now deceased decided to guard the bus overnight by sleeping inside it with a brazier on.

It is suspected that the duo suffocated as the bus windows and door were found closed.

Mr. Hamoonga narrated that upon physical inspection by police, no physical injuries were seen on the body of the deceased but white foam was seen coming out of the mouth with the head facing the brazier, while the driver was found unconscious adding that Police also found a brazier inside the bus with some flames of fire.

“The driver was immediately rushed to Mtendere Clinic, where he was later referred to Levy Mwanawasa,” said Mr. Hamoonga.

The body of the deceased has been deposited into the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary awaiting Post-mortem and burial.