Two male bodies which were retrieved from Lundazi dam two weeks ago, have been identified as pupils at Lundazi Boarding School.

Both Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Limpo Liywalii and Lundazi District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Chiza Mtonga, have confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Mr Liywalii has identified the pupils as Jonathan Chiboboka aged 16 and Enock Mwale aged 18 who were in Grade nine and 11 respectively.

However, the duo could not give more information as the matter is still under investigation.

On July 7, around 14: 00hours, Police received a report from Lameck Soko, 45, of Katalo Village in Chief Mphamba’s area that he saw two bodies floating on water while he was fishing in Lundazi dam.

Acting on a report, Police rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies with help of officers from the fire brigade.