Senior Chief Mwase of the Chewa speaking people of Lundazi District in Eastern Province says he needs the old Lundazi airstrip revamped.

Chief Mwase says once the airstrip is restored, it will be easier for the Zambia Flying Doctors Service to land in the district and render free medical services to the people.

The Senior Chief was speaking when a team from the Zambia Flying Doctors Service Called on him at his palace.

ZFDS Chief Medical Officer, Mulenga Chilambwe told the traditional Leader that his team has already seen over 200 patients in the area.

He said the Zambia Flying Doctors Service would like to work with local leadership so that it is easier to land in chiefdoms and offer medical services to the people.