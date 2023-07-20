Coach Bruce Mwape says debutants Zambia are not at the FIFA Women’s World Cup to make up numbers.

Mwape has been speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports from New Zealand by phone ahead of Shepolopolo’s opening match against Japan on Saturday.

He declared Zambia ready to compete favourably at the World Cup that has kicked off in Australia and New Zealand.

“Our aim is to go far at the competition. We are not here to make up numbers,” Mwape said.

He said the Zambian Women want to put Africa on the World Map as they compete at the global event.

“We want the World to know that in Africa there are footballing nations. Let us continue supporting the ladies,” Mwape said.

Zambia will face Spain on July 26 and will complete group action against Costa Rica on July 31.