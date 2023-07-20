Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) has made changes to the Nchanga Rangers Football Club Executive Committee.

KCM has appointed Joshua Chalenga as Technical Director and Prince Tembo as Committee Member.

Consultations are currently underway to co-opt three other committee members from outside KCM into the ExCo and these will be assigned duties to perform in taking Nchanga forward.

KCM Company Secretary Maxwell Mainsa announced that Shapi Shachinda will continue as Club President, Charles Shonongo as Vice President, Emmanuel Simbeye continues as Executive Secretary and Ronald Simwanza as Club Treasurer.

Mainsa commented that, “KCM will provide all the necessary support to the ExCo team and we urge the Club’s supporters and fans to rally behind the team in order for it to return to the Super Division.”

This is according to a media statement issued by KCM acting Manager Public Relations – Victoria Kabwe Zimba.

Nchanga will be competing in the National Division One after being demoted from the top league last season.