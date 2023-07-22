Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape says his side lacked tactical discipline in the disappointing 5-0 loss to Japan at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Debutants Zambia on Saturday morning started the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 5-0 loss to Japan in their Group C match.

Zambia finished the game with ten players after goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was shown a red card for getting a second yellow card.

Mwape’s girls allowed goals in the 43rd, 61st, 55th, 71st and 90th minutes.

“As technical bench we are very disappointed with today’s result. We expected to do better than we have done,” Mwape said.

“We made a lot of mistakes because of panicking. Even tactical discipline wasn’t there,” he said.

Mwape said Zambia will fight hard in their next Group C match against leaders Spain on 26 July.

Zambia will later confront Costa Rica in their final Group C match on 31st July.