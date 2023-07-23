Zambia’s media community and the Ministry of Information and Media are mourning the loss of Mr. Malama, a respected journalist and former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information. Mr. Malama passed away yesterday in Lusaka after battling an illness, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and dedication to journalism.

Kennedy Kalunga, the current Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Media, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Malama family during this time of immense loss. Speaking of Mr. Malama’s impact on the ministry and the media landscape, Kalunga highlighted his vast experience and dedication to the profession.

“Mr. Malama was not only a highly respected figure within the Ministry of Information but also one of the most experienced journalists in Zambia,” Mr. Kalunga remarked. “His illustrious career in journalism began in the early 1970s when he served as a reporter at the Zambia Daily Mail Newspaper.”

Over the years, Mr. Malama’s dedication and passion for journalism propelled him through the ranks, and he eventually became the Deputy Managing Director at the Zambia Daily Mail. His journey in the media industry continued as he joined the Times of Zambia, where he served with great distinction as the Managing Director, leaving an indelible mark on the media landscape.

As Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services from 2015 to 2018, Mr. Malama exhibited exceptional leadership and vision. He made significant contributions to the journalism profession, both at the practical and policy levels. Understanding the pivotal role of the media in fostering a well-informed society, Mr. Malama consistently championed the principles of press freedom and independence.

“Mr. Malama’s legacy in the field of journalism shall be remembered, and his commitment to truth, accuracy, and impartiality will serve as an inspiration for generations of journalists to come,” Mr. Kalunga said in a statement to ZNBC News.

His exemplary service and dedication to the Ministry of Information and Media have left a profound impact on the sector and will be cherished by all who had the privilege to work with him. As the news of his passing spreads, the Ministry stands in solidarity with the Malama family, offering thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement.

Mr. Kalunga further emphasized that the Ministry of Information and Media is forever indebted to Mr. Malama’s contributions to the growth and development of journalism in Zambia. His commitment to promoting ethical journalism and ensuring access to accurate information has helped shape the media landscape in the country.