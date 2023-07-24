39 junkies aged between 17 and 40 years, have been arrested in an operation conducted in Kanyama west, Makeni villa, Kanono Ligoms, Petroda area, and part of watchtower area in Lusaka.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, confirmed the development and said that Kanyama Police conducted the operation starting from last evening around 19:00 hours and ended in the morning of Sunday July 23, 2023 in a routine junkies operation.

He said that the operation was mainly conducted by use of motorized and foot patrols with the support of the Zambia Police Reserve wing and members of the crime prevention unit in the area.

He said 39 junkies and idlers were apprehended during the operation.

Mr Hamoonga said the operation was intelligence information led covering Kanyama west, Makeni villa, Kanono Ligoms, Petroda area and part of the watchtower area leading to the apprehension of 35 males and four females aged between 17 and 40.

Mr. Hamoonga added that those arrested have been charged with different offences which include Robbery, Assault as well as idle and disorderly.

“Amongst the suspects, six males are already facing charges of robbery and assault,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said all the suspects have been remanded in custody as further screening and charging for various offences in readiness for court proceedings.