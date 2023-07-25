Community members in Kalulu area of Chief Kabinga in Kanchibiya District have launched a search to retrieve the body of a 60-year-old man who drowned in Lulingila River three days ago.

Lulingila Ward Councillor Abel Puka has confirmed the drowning incident and the search party to the Zambia News and Information Services in Kanchibiya today.

Mr Puka said Chachi Chisasi 60, drowned after he had a seizure attack and fell from the dugout canoe while fishing in Lulingila River on Saturday around 15:00 hours.

The Ward Councillor explained that his son Mulenga Chisasi, aged 28, accompanied Mr Chisasi when he met his fate on Lulingila River.

He said that despite several efforts by the community to retrieve the body of Mr Chisasi nothing has materialised since Saturday.

The Councillor has since appealed to the Government to send experts to help retrieve the body of the drowning victim.

“The bad weather the area is currently experiencing has made it difficult for the Kalulu community to retrieve the body of Mr. Chisasa,” Mr Puka said.

And Kanchibiya District Administrative Officer Angel Siame said the district is making arrangements to help retrieve the body of Mr Chisasi soonest.

Mr Siame has appealed to the bereaved family to remain calm as Government is working on a solution to retrieve the body.

“I understand that this is a tough moment for the family and relatives,” Mr Siame said.

Meanwhile, Chief Kabinga of the Bisa People in Kanchibiya District has described the drowning of Mr Chisasi as sad and disturbing.

“It’s sad that the community has lost such a key figure in the area,” he said.