Shepolopolo Zambia are set for another tough encounter as they face Spain on Wednesday morning in their second FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C match at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland.

debutants Zambia started the World Cup campaign with a 5-0 loss to Japan last Saturday.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s ladies on Tuesday morning had a feel of the pitch in readiness for the battle against Spain.

“In our next game, we have done almost all that we can. We have prepared the team adequately and at least in tomorrow’s game (against Spain), people should expect a different game altogether unlike the one they watched against Japan,” Mwape said.

Zambia captain and top striker Barbra Banda said: “We learnt something from the previous game that we had (against Japan). We just hope to implement the right mentality in the next game that we are going to have.”

In the other Group C match, leaders Japan will tackle Costa Rica at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Wednesday.