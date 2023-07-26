A 16 year old boy has died after being hit by a freightliner truck at Kalilele area along Solwezi Chingola road.

North Western Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the accident to ZANIS.

Mr Moola identified the driver of the vehicle as Moses Kifula, aged 40 , of Kasompe area in Chingola and the deceased as Goodson Makashine of Kalilele area in Mushindamo.

Mr Moola said due to the impact of the accident, the deceased sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

“The vehicle had no damages, and the deceased body has been deposited into solwezi general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” he said.

Mr Moola said the driver is to blame for the accident and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving contrary to section 161 of the Road Traffic Act number 11 of 2002.