Red Arrows have won the 2023 Owen Busange Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament hosted by Konkola in Chililabombwe on Saturday.

Konkola hosts this tournament in honour of rugby icon and former national team coach Owen Busange who died in a road accident in 2011.

League champions Arrows ermeged winners after beating Green Buffaloes 14-12 in the final to pocket 10 Thousand Kwacha.

Arrows reached the final after beating Green Eagles 28-14 as Buffaloes beat Roan 12-5 at the same stage.

At the quarterfinal stage, the Airmen eliminated Mufulira via 33-0 scoreline while Buffaloes were on bye.

Red Arrows equally won the women’s category of the Owen Busange Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament in Chililabombwe.