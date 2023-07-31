The search for the deceased 45 year old illegal miner who died in Zimba district has entered day three.

Mwangala Mwakoi died in Mapatizya area on July 27 around 03:00 hours after being buried alive, following the collapse of a pit under which he was allegedly digging amethyst.

Zimba District Commissioner Robson Mulamfu who visited the scene, where the accident took place, regretted the development.

“It is sad that life has been lost. I am here in Mapatizya to witness the excavator toe exhume Mwakoi’s body from the earth arising from the soil that buried him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southern Region Mines and Minerals Development Officer Dickson Banda, has called on people living in mining areas to desist from illegal mining activities.

Mr. Banda says all those who want to engage in mining, need to formalize processes and ensure safety is upheld.

The excavator is still searching for the victim’s body.

Family members, senior government officials and villagers are on site, waiting to witness the possible retrieval of the body of the deceased man.