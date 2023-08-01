In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Mumbwa district in Central Province, a gardener is alleged to have brutally hacked his employer to death following a heated dispute over his salary.

Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Charity Chanda, revealed in a statement that the gruesome attack resulted in the employer’s untimely demise, with the assailant repeatedly striking the victim with a machete on the back of the head and left shoulder.

According to Ms. Chanda, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect went to demand his owed salary, amounting to K700 from his employer. The confrontation escalated rapidly, leading to a violent altercation that ultimately ended in tragedy.

As authorities search for the gardener who is currently on the run, an intensive investigation has been launched to bring justice to the grieving family and to establish the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Local authorities are urging the public to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by providing any information that may help locate the suspect. Community members are advised to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and to let the law take its course in apprehending the perpetrator.