A Lusaka man has died after a wall of a building he was helping to construct collapsed on him.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, explained that Embassy Police Post, under Chawama Police Station, on Monday, July 31,2023, at around 12:30 hours, received a report of suspected sudden death from Boniface Mwamelo aged 48 ,who reported on behalf of Stalwart Company that a building which is under construction collapsed, while the workers were on the very building working.

It was reported that Joseph Sakala aged 31, of house number 18/7 John Howard, a worker, is suspected to have been trapped and died after the building collapsed,” he said.

Mr. Hamoonga stated that the Council fire Brigade working with Zambia National Service and Police officers are searching at the scene to retrieve the body.

He added that the incident occurred around 11:00 hours at Plot number 401A along Kafue road near Linda Roundabout.