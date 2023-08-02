National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) President Saul Simujika is calling on miners to remain patient as they await the pending announcement of a new investor to take over Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe on Monday said the announcement of a new investor to take over Mopani and KCM will be done soon after negotiations are concluded.

Some people have complained that the Government has taken too long to announce a new investor to take over Mopani and KCM.

Mr Simujika noted that he was hopeful the matter would be concluded soon despite the perceived delays.

He added that NUMAW is expecting the decision of KCM and Mopani to be of great benefit to the mining sector.

“We listened to the Minister, of course everyone was expectant but all we want to say as NUMAW is to tell our members to remain calm, to remain focused. Let our members at Mopani and KCM continue working hard at their respective mines. We know that this announcement might be delayed but definitely a solution would be found. It may not be today or tomorrow but it will be found,” Mr. Simujika said.

“We believe that the Head of State (Hakainde Hichilema) understands the impact or the consequences of KCM and Mopani not running to the expected levels and the impact on the national economy. So I am sure the decision not to make an announcement on Monday was not deliberate, there might be something they are resolving so let us give them a chance to resolve the matter,” he said.

The announcement of a new investor to take over the operations of the two mining giants KCM and Mopani was supposed to be made on Monday July 31, 2023 by Minister Kabuswe.