President Hakainde Hichilema engaged in a private meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss matters of mutual importance between the two nations.

The closed-door meeting at Misrad Rosh HaMemshala touched upon a wide range of subjects that hold significance for both countries and their respective peoples. During the meeting, President Hichilema conveyed his appreciation for the warm and cordial relations that have existed between Israel and Zambia for many years. He emphasized the importance of nurturing and further strengthening this long-standing relationship.

President Hichilema also extended gratitude to President Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel for extending the invitation for his visit, expressing delight at the opportunity to hold discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In an interview with Israel 24, a local television channel, President Hichilema commended the G20 group of nations for their assistance in facilitating a debt restructuring deal for Zambia. The agreement involved restructuring the debt owed to foreign governments, including China, in an effort to alleviate the country’s financial burden.

Highlighting the priorities for Zambia’s government going forward, President Hichilema outlined a clear focus on trade and investment as key strategies to foster economic growth. This approach reflects the administration’s commitment to exploring avenues that will positively impact the country’s economy and pave the way for sustainable development.

The meeting between President Hichilema and Prime Minister Netanyahu not only provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral issues but also strengthened the diplomatic ties between the two nations.