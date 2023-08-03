The Zambia Meteorological Department says the drop-in temperature and increase in wind speeds is being influenced by a strong high-pressure system over South Africa.

According to the weather forecast issued by the Department, the high-pressure system over South Africa is controlling the airflow from the south east hence the reduction in temperature.

The Department indicated that the drop-in temperature is projected to continue from 2nd to 6th August, 2023.

The changes in weather patterns is expected to induce moist and cool airflow that will lead to an increase in wind speeds with a reduction in temperature.

“The observed increase in winds in most parts of Zambia is as a result of a strong high-pressure system over South Africa that is controlling a strong airflow from the south east and is projected to continue during the forecast period 2nd to 6th August, 2023.”

Meanwhile the weather department has predicted a likelihood of light drizzles in some parts of Muchinga and Eastern provinces.

“Partly cloudy weather conditions are anticipated over Southern, Lusaka, Central, Eastern, Muchinga and Northern Provinces with a likelihood of light drizzle in some parts of Muchinga and Eastern Provinces,” read the weather advisory.