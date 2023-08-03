The decision by the government to legalize the use of motorcycles as a form of public transport is aimed at updating outdated laws and recognizing the evolving transportation needs of society. Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayayli has stated that it is premature to impound motorcycles as many of the existing laws might not be relevant anymore.

The move is seen as a positive step, especially for people in rural areas where motorcycles are a common and practical mode of transportation. By legalizing motorcycles for public transport, the government aims to provide more options for citizens to choose suitable transportation methods that can cater to their needs.