President Hakainde Hichilema has announced a visa waiver for Israeli nationals entering Zambia.

President Hichilema says the long process of acquiring a visa in itself is an impediment to development between the nations.

The Head of State explained that the removal of visa requirements for Israeli nationals is aimed at facilitating easier business interactions which promote trade and investment.

“Let me take this opportunity to announce something I should have announced when I held talks with President Isaac Herzog, that as Zambia, we are removing the visa requirement for Israeli nationals intending to visit Zambia”. President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema explained that the removal of visa requirements for Israeli nationals is enveloped in the strong diplomatic relationship that continues to exist between Zambia and Israel.

“In view of this announcement, I am now directing for an immediate action plan especially from the Zambian side on how this should be actualised in the soonest “said President Hichilema.

President Hichilema made this announcement during the Israel/Zambia Business Forum in Israel which was being held under the theme “Agro-Business Opportunities, to Guarantee Food Security.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has reiterated his call for more Israeli investment in Zambia especially in the area of agro processing.

Mr Hichilema said the Agro processing sub-sector is key for job creation and value addition.

He said his administration is keen on finding solutions to the high youth unemployment and the general wellbeing of the Zambian citizens hence calling for opportunities that help to enhance the country’s economic performance.

Meanwhile, Israeli Deputy Director General for Economic Affairs Division Yael Ravia Zadok said Israel is inspired by the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema in fostering economic development.

Ms. Zadok said Israel is keen to partner with Zambia in addressing issues of food security and climate change.

Ms. Zadok has since pledged her country’s support to Zambia in creating economic prosperity.

“Mr. President, your economic cooperation inspires us all and I want to state here that Israel will continue to partner with Zambia in many spheres especially in issues of Agriculture, Technology and Climate Change.

Both Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ayala Vitner and Zambia Development Agency ZDA Director General Albert Halwampa gave presentations of their respective countries’ investment opportunities.

10 companies mainly from Israel attended the forum

President Hakainde Hichilema was in Israel for a three day state visit at the invitation of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.