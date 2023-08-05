Police in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province have arrested and charged a 40 year old man for allegedly defiling a 12 years old girl who is also a grade one pupil at Nambale Primary School.

Chifunabuli District Commissioner, Stanley Mukosa said the incident occurred on August 2, 2023 at around 21:00hrs.

“I can confirm the arrest of a 40 year old man identified as James Chola Kasata of Mashitolo Village in Chief Chitembo’s Chiefdom, for allegedly defiling a 12 years old girl of Kangombe Village in Chief Mwansakombe’s Chiefdom. The incident happened on August 2, 2023 at around 21:00hrs,” he said.

Mr. Mukosa explained that on the material day around 20:00hrs, the juvenile went to play with friends and later decided to go back home but met the accused on the way who took advantage of her.

“Brief facts are that on August 2, 2023 around 20:00hrs, the victim went to play with friends and later decided to go back home to sleep but unfortunately, she met the accused on the way who took her to a house nearby were the owner is away in Lunga and had carnal knowledge of her at the veranda,” he explained.

Mr Mukosa said to prevent the minor from shouting for help, the accused used a head sock he was wearing to cover the minor’s mouth and prevent her from screaming for help.

“To prevent the minor from shouting for help, the accused put a head sock in her mouth and when he was done having carnal knowledge of her, he used the same head sock to clean her private part and told her that young girls grow by sleeping with elderly men,” he narrated.

He said the minor went home and decided to report the matter to her mother who took her to Nambale Clinic and reported it to Police.

Mr. Mukosa said a medical report was issued, which confirmed that the girl sustained a painful vagina.

The accused will appear in court soon.